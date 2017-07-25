UC Connect public lecture: Marketing mental wellbeing in NZ

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 15:55

New Zealand regularly excels in two paradoxical international ratings. We are often seen as one of the happiest countries on Earth, but we are also seen as a country that suffers deeply from poor mental health.

In this UC Connect/Hight Memorial lecture, University of Canterbury Associate Professor of Marketing Dr Ekant Veer discusses why it is so difficult to promote positive mental health in New Zealand.

By drawing on local and international campaigns, he will discuss how mental wellbeing can be presented in a positive manner, as well as the difficulties associated with carrying out such marketing campaigns. In particular, this public lecture will draw on his research into breaking the stigma associated with seeking help for mental illness among New Zealand men.

Dr Veer joined the University of Canterbury (UC) in 2009 from the University of Bath, United Kingdom. He is a five-time recipient of UC’s Lecturer of the Year award. He has also won the UC Teaching Award, the UC College of Business Emerging Researcher of the Year award, and the UC College of Business Teaching Award.

His work focuses heavily on the role that marketing can play to benefit individuals’ wellbeing and the wellbeing of society as a whole. Dr Veer has been involved in projects to improve healthy living in conjunction with the WHO, various NGOs and Government bodies.

His work has been published in numerous international journals, including the European Journal of Marketing, the Journal of Marketing Management, Marketing Letters, the Journal of Consumer Behaviour, and Consumption Markets and Culture.

UC Connect public lecture: Marketing Mental Wellbeing in New Zealand, Dr Ekant Veer, Associate Professor of Marketing, 7pm - 8pm, Wednesday 26 July at the University of Canterbury.

Register to attend at: www.canterbury.ac.nz/ucconnect