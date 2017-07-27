Dr Lance Lawler joins Research For Life board

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 12:19

Dr Lance Lawler, the founder and former chief executive of Pacific Radiology Group, has accepted an invitation to join the Research for Life board.

Research For Life’s president Prof. John Nacey said, "Lance is a Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with special interests in healthcare administration, heart and body imaging, and President-elect of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists 2018-2019.

"He is enthusiastic about not only contributing to Research For Life but to helping us advance the quality of healthcare in the Wellington region and beyond."

A graduate of Otago Medical School, Lance completed his radiology training in Christchurch, he subsequently completed the Harvard Program for Leadership Development, for high potential leaders and executives.

Lance joins existing Trustees Peter Barker, Professor Brett Delahunt, Terry Hall, Rob McGregor, Professor John Nacey and Gaeline Phipps.

Established in 1960, the Foundation funds innovative quality research undertaken by researchers in the early stages of their careers.

Last year, Research for Life made 12 research grants and nine travel grants worth $359,574 in total. Recent projects funded included research into the basic understanding of cancer, kidney disease and conditions of particular concern in the Wellington region, such as asthma with grant recipients coming from the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research; Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Biological Sciences; the School of Medicine, Wellington Hospital; Massey University, Wellington; and ESR (The Institute of Environmental Science and Research).

"While we continue to provide a great deal of support to young researchers, we’re looking forward to fostering an increasing level of support over the next few years with the aim of enhancing our ability to work in partnership with the research community and increase the number of grants we make to local researchers," John Nacey said.