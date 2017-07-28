NZ marks over a year of funded hepatitis C treatment

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 07:48

Today, World Hepatitis Day 2017 marks just over a year since PHARMAC started funding interferon-free direct-acting antiviral treatments for hepatitis C.

VIEKIRA PAK (ombitasvir, paritaprevir, ritonavir tablets; dasabuvir tablets) and VIEKIRA PAK-RBV (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets; dasabuvir tablets; ribavirin tablets) are available via prescription from a general practitioner or specialistii. VIEKIRA PAK is approved for people living with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C, who make up around 56% of New Zealanders living with the virus.

More than 2,000 patients have been prescribed VIEKIRA PAK since the PHARMAC reimbursement, and with a virological cure rate of 97%, this means most of those patients are on their way to being cleared of virus.

Treatment with VIEKIRA PAK is fully funded in New Zealand. This means that it’s free (apart from the cost of visiting a prescriber).

Professor Ed Gane, Deputy Director and Chief Hepatologist at the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit, contributed to the development of this new medicine for chronic hepatitis C, undertaking years of trials. He encourages anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to the disease to talk to their doctor.

"Hepatitis C is an infectious, viral disease and is the leading cause of liver-related deaths in this country, claiming more than 150 lives every year. Hepatitis C is also the leading cause of liver cancer, liver failure and liver transplantation. The good news is that we have treatments available that can cure the disease and prevent these terrible complications, and with ongoing improvements in awareness and appropriate management of the disease, it will be possible for us to eliminate it from New Zealand by 2030."

Andrew Tompkin, General Manager of AbbVie New Zealand says the company is proud to be able to offer these treatments to New Zealanders, and help to reduce unnecessary suffering from hepatitis C.

"We are living in a new era for the tens of thousands of New Zealanders who are impacted by hepatitis C. AbbVie is committed to supporting positive outcomes not only for the patients themselves but also for their friends, family and the health system broadly.

"We look forward to a future where hepatitis C no longer causes chronic illness or claims the lives of New Zealanders," he said.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus which is spread by blood-to-blood contact. Those most at risk of hepatitis C are people who:

- Have injected drugs (even if only once)

- Have received a tattoo or body piercing using unsterile equipment

- Lived or received medical attention in a high-risk country (South East Asia, China, Eastern Europe (including Russia), or the Middle East)

- Had a blood transfusion or received blood products prior to 1992

- Have ever been jaundiced or had abnormal liver function

- Have ever been in prison

- Were born to a mother living with hepatitis C.

Anyone who has ever had jaundice, unusual tiredness or fatigue, or an abnormal liver function test should think about being tested. New Zealanders living with hepatitis C are encouraged to see their doctor to have their liver health assessed and discuss management options.

VIEKIRA PAK and VIEKIRA PAK-RBV are both oral, interferon-free treatments, to be taken for 12 weeks in most patients. The therapies contain three direct-acting antivirals that work together to block three stages of the viral life cycle. Experts consider a patient to be cured of the hepatitis C virus if the patient has undetectable levels of viral RNA 12 weeks after completing the treatment course.

Prescription Medicines, VIEKIRA PAK and VIEKIRA PAK-RBV have risks and benefits and should be used strictly as directed. In Phase 3 clinical trials with VIEKIRA PAK and VIEKIRA PAK-RBV, most adverse events were mild in nature, with the most commonly reported being fatigue nausea, itching, and insomnia. As with all treatments in this class, it is also important to consider potential drug-drug interactions. People taking VIEKIRA PAK-RBV, should discuss the additional considerations of ribavirin with their doctor, for example avoiding use in pregnancy (Category X), and monitoring for anaemia. If symptoms continue or you have side effects, see your doctor, pharmacist or healthcare professional.