New drugs bring high cure rate for hepatitis C

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 08:00

Are you in one of the at-risk groups for hepatitis C? Many of us are, and Nancy Carey and Sherryl Hayett of the Midland Region Community Hepatitis C service are keen to debunk the stigma attached to hepatitis C.

"Our focus is on curing you, not on how you got the virus," says Carey. "All health professionals respect patient privacy. We just want to give you a better quality of life."

The really good news is that new anti-viral drugs now have a very high cure rate for hepatitis C.

There are more than 50,000 people in New Zealand living with hepatitis C, although it is estimated only half are currently diagnosed. Sometimes this is because people are reluctant to get tested and diagnosed as it may reveal something in their past they are worried about sharing.

So what puts people at risk of hepatitis C? These days, body piercings and tattoos are common, as is receiving medical attention in a high-risk country. Those are three at-risk factors for hepatitis C if they were not done in a sterile way.

Injecting drugs, even just once, will put you at risk. Time in prison is another risk factor, even if that was in your reckless youth many years ago. Getting hepatitis C doesn’t have to add a life sentence.

Having a blood transfusion pre-1992, and being born to a mother with hepatitis C are other risk factors.

"Many people are living with hepatitis C and they don’t need to. Some have experienced general tiredness, joint pain, nausea or loss of appetite for years, but may not even be aware they carry the hepatitis C virus. Some won’t even have symptoms, but they could be infecting someone close to them.

"Others know they have it, but keep it a secret.

"With these new anti-viral drugs, the cure rate for hepatitis C can be over 95% compared to 50% before the new medication was available," says Carey. "Even better, your local medical centre or GP can prescribe them."

If you have any concerns or want to get some tests done, talk to your local doctor who will arrange the necessary blood tests. This will confirm if you have ever been in contact with the hepatitis C virus and if you are currently infected. If you are, you will be referred to the Midland Regional Community Hepatitis C service for a fibroscan (a painless, quick procedure like an ultrasound) to see if your liver is affected. You will then be advised on treatment which may include medication that offers a high chance of fully ridding you of the virus.

Get the facts

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus which causes inflammation of the liver. If left untreated, it can result in cirrhosis, which stops the liver working properly. Liver damage can also lead to liver cancer or liver failure.

Those most at risk of hepatitis C are people who:

Had a blood transfusion or received blood products prior to 1992

Have received a tattoo or body piercing using unsterile equipment

Lived or received medical attention in a high-risk country (South East Asia, China, Eastern Europe including Russia, or the Middle East)

Have injected drugs (even if only once)

Have ever been in prison

Were born to a mother living with hepatitis C.