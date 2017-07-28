NZ First calls for public inquiry into surgical mesh

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 12:24

New Zealand First says that a recent increase in surgical mesh claims and government inaction demands an urgent public inquiry.

"In June 2014, ACC had accepted 466 treatment injury claims for surgical mesh. As of June this year, that number has climbed to 810 - an increase of 74%," says Health Spokesperson Barbara Stewart.

"The Minister of Health has failed to ensure the implementation of the Health Select Committee’s recommendations which include the creation of a registry for all patients who have received mesh implants, and in doing so has failed to protect the public from harm.

"There needs to be an independent commissioner brought into ensure the urgent implementation of the recommendations.

"New Zealand First is backing calls for a public inquiry into the use of surgical mesh so that patients’ stories can be heard and further suffering can be prevented," says Mrs Stewart.