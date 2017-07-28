Latch On for a sustainable future

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 14:38

Kiwi mums are being encouraged to join in the Big Latch On - an event celebrating breastfeeding - because it’s great fun, good for mums and babies and because there is growing evidence about the potential life-saving medicinal uses of breastmilk, "increasing our breastfeeding rates is more critical than ever" say organisers, Women’s Health Action.

Recent studies has shown that protein found in human breastmilk could be used to destroy antibiotic resistant superbugs, and breastfeeding is also increasingly recognised as part of the solution for tackling childhood obesity and creating sustainable and cleaner environments.

On Friday the 4th and Saturday 5th of August, thousands of Kiwi mum’s and children will be gathering at locations throughout the country to kick off the 13th annual Big Latch On.

Isis McKay, Women’s Health Action’s Maternal and Child Health Manager says this year it’s all about sustaining breastfeeding together.

"Coordinating the Big Latch On is one way we are helping to address the low breastfeeding rates in Aotearoa New Zealand," she says.

Women’s Health Action founded the Big Latch On in 2005, and since then the event has gone global with over 27 countries and over 750 locations now celebrating the Big Latch On.

"This event is not just about breastfeeding, it is also about celebrating and supporting the diverse ways in which we feed our children. It is really important that this event is inclusive, we have many participants who mix feed, pump, use donor milk or whatever works for them," says MsMcKay.

The aim of the Big Latch On is to break down some of the barriers that get in the way of women being able to meet their own breastfeeding goals. "we connect women with tangible support and this has been a very successful part of the Big Latch On," she says.

There are currently over 80 venues registered to host Big Latch On events in New Zealand, right from Gore at the bottom of the South Island to Kaitaia in the Far North. Women who are unable to make it to a venue can take part virtually via #BrelfieNZ, flooding Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with stunning and diverse breastfeeding and pumping selfies. Go to www.biglatchon.org.nz to find venues in your community and more information about the Big Latch On.