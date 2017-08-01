Waikato DHB celebrates 'sustaining breastfeeding together'

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 17:37

The theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2017 is "Sustaining Breastfeeding TOGETHER" and that is the message expressed in this Waikato DHB photo. The people represent senior management, clinical staff, expert lactation services, antenatal education, MÄori health support, and community support as well as the two families who agreed to participate.

The Big Latch On events in the Waikato area are on the Women’s Health Action website. Using their Facebook page is also an alternative.

Go to our Waikato DHB website Breastfeeding page for more information: http://www.waikatodhb.health.nz/public-health-advice/a-z-of-public-health-topics/a-c/breastfeeding/