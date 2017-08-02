New pathway for smokeless tobacco products

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 08:33

The Government will establish a pre-market approval system for smokeless tobacco and nicotine-delivery products, other than e-cigarettes, Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner says.

This follows a decision in March to legalise the sale of nicotine e-cigarettes.

"There are a number of products available internationally - including heat-not-burn, snus, moist snuff, dissolvables and inhaled nicotine - that may be significantly less harmful than tobacco smoking," Ms Wagner says.

"By creating a pathway to enable the sale of these products in New Zealand, smokers will have access to less harmful alternatives.

"The Government is proceeding cautiously. Manufacturers will need to demonstrate their products are significantly less harmful than tobacco smoking and that their introduction into New Zealand will contribute to a smokefree future."

Any approved products will need to comply with tobacco-style requirements, including sale restrictions.

To ensure an efficient approval system and to minimise costs, the regulator will have the ability to take into account any product approvals made by trusted overseas regulators and utilise any suitable international standards.

"The Government is taking a sustained, evidence-based approach to reducing smoking. This is yet another way we can help Kiwis kick the habit for good," Ms Wagner says.

An amendment to the Smokefree Environments Act will be introduced into Parliament in early 2018.

For more information, visit: http://www.health.govt.nz/smokeless-tobacco-and-nicotine-delivery-products