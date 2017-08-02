Slight delays with Grey Medical Centre phones

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 12:53

Additional phone lines are being installed in the new combined Grey Medical Centre to alleviate current delays some people are experiencing getting through to the general practice.

As part of an ongoing improvement of services, the West Coast District Health Board has been looking at better phone access during busy periods in the Grey Medical Centre which incorporates the former Rural Academic General Practice.

"Some people may be experiencing difficulty having their calls answered or delays waiting to hear back from the general practice after leaving their details. We know that’s frustrating. If people can be as patient as possible, we will phone them back as soon as we can," West Coast DHB Lead Practice Manager Deb McCarthy says.

"There are appointments available - the waiting time to see a GP is averaging within a couple of days.

"As always, if your health situation is an emergency, phone 111 for an ambulance."

Patient portal is now available for patients to register which will enable people wanting to make a routine/non-urgent appointment or repeat prescriptions to do this on line. Patients can discuss registration for Patient Portal with their GP at the next appointment.