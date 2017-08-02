Waterproof wheelchair increases access to Levin pool

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 14:19

People with limited mobility can make use of a new waterproof wheelchair to access the hydrotherapy pool at Levin Aquatic Centre.

The ‘Platypus Aquatic Pool Wheelchair’, from Para Mobility in Australia, is designed to be fully-immersed in salt, chlorinated or fresh water.

Currently, the Levin Aquatic Centre’s hydrotherapy pool has steps and handrails leading into the water, as well as a battery-operated electronic hoist. The new chair will allow someone sitting in it to be lifted into and out of the pool.

Horowhenua District Council’s Aquatics Manager James Richmond says that the hydrotherapy pool is a real community asset and they want it to be completely accessible to anyone who wants to use it.

"For people with limited mobility, it’s especially important that they can access the pool conveniently, securely, safely and comfortably," he said.

"The new wheelchair can be used to transport people from their vehicle outside or their own wheelchair, via the changing rooms and showers, to and from the water in the hydrotherapy pool."

Mr Richmond says that the Levin Arthritis Support Group had fundraised and generously contributed $2980 towards the cost of the wheelchair.

Group chairperson Carroll Cumming says the new wheelchair is a necessary and welcome addition to the hydrotherapy pool.

"People with joint or mobility issues can really benefit from the hydrotherapy pool and enjoy its warm, soothing water."

The hydrotherapy pool is also used for AquaRehab, one of the new health and fitness programmes available at the Levin Aquatic Centre.

The low-impact class helps to increase mobility, strength and flexibility, and is specifically designed for people who suffer from arthritis, joint and circulation problems or who have limited mobility.

For more information and timetables, visit the Aquatics Horowhenua website aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz or phone 06 368 0070.