Hikoi to Indigenous Nurses' Conference

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 13:22

This Friday 4 August at about 10.00am NZNO Kaiwhakahaere, Kerri Nuku will lead a Hikoi of Te Rūnanga o Aotearoa NZNO members from the Te Puea Memorial Marae in Mangere, Auckland to the Indigenous Nurses Aotearoa Conference at the Holiday Inn, Ascot Road, Mangere.

Kerri Nuku says the hikoi is a peaceful march, it gives us time to reflect on the courage of our tupuna, and in solidarity discuss hauora and health workforce issues in Aotearoa in preparation of our conference theme karanga mai a call for change.

"We welcome anyone who wishes to join us on the hikoi, this about displaying the voice of indigenous people and the journey to kōrero annually about the needs of Māori and the Māori health workforce.

"The hikoi is a show of collectivism, solidarity, to korero, to waiata, to celebrate and to clear our mind."

Ms Nuku says the conference was booked out almost as soon as the call went out.

"We have 300 attending and some fabulous international and national speakers and we are pleased to welcome Minister Paula Bennett to address the conference at noon about pay equity issues for Māori and Iwi providers.

"The speakers are truly impressive and excitement is building up now for the great annual event I am so proud to be part of," Kerri Nuku said.

To view the conference programme visit: www.nzno.org.nz/hui