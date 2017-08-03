Big Latch On #NoOneWay #NoOneSize

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 15:12

This Friday and Saturday (4th and 5th of August) thousands of Kiwi mum’s and children will be gathering at locations throughout the country to kick off the 13th annual Big Latch On.

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of World Breastfeeding Week, and this year it is all about working together for the common good ‘Sustaining Breastfeeding Together’.

"We reckon 'Sustainability' equals Diversity and Inclusiveness! #NoOneSize #NoOneWay", say, national organizers, Women’s Health Action.

The most up to date breastfeeding data provided by Plunket shows that mix feeding (a combination of breastfeeding and formula) is on the rise with over 40% of infants being ‘partially breastfed’ by the age of 6 months.

"Whilst we would love to see more babies being exclusively breastfed up to 6 months as per the Ministry of Health recommendations, it is very important to recognize the diverse way’s in which we feed our children," Says Isis McKay, Women’s Health Action’s Maternal and Child Health Manager.

"Coordinating the Big Latch On is just one way we are helping to address the low breastfeeding rates in Aotearoa New Zealand," she says. While of course, the focus of the event is on breastfeeding, it’s world breastfeeding week, there are plenty of participants who mix feed, pump, use donor milk or whatever works for them".

The aim of the Big Latch On is to break down some of the barriers that get in the way of women being able to meet their own breastfeeding goals. "we connect women with tangible support and this has been a very successful part of the Big Latch On," says Isis.

There are currently over 95 venues registered to host Big Latch On events in New Zealand, right from Gore at the bottom of the South Island to Kaitaia in the Far North. Women who are unable to make it to a venue can take part virtually via #BrelfieNZ, flooding Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with stunning and diverse breastfeeding and pumping selfies. Go to www.biglatchon.org.nz to find venues in your community and more information about the Big Latch On.