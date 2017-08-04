Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Springfield

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 12:26

Residents connected to the Springfield water supply are advised they no longer need to boil water, however those on a rural restricted supply must still boil their water.

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for the Springfield water supply on Saturday 22 July for turbidity due to adverse weather conditions. When a water supply shows high turbidity, water treatment methods cannot be guaranteed to be effective.

Throughout the boil water notice period all E.coli tests have been returned clear and the water is now safe to drink.

However, those residents who are on the Springfield Rural Restricted Supply and have an on-site water tank, will need to continue to boil water for a further three days minimum or flush their tanks clear.

The Council wishes to thank residents for their patience while the notice was in place.

Springfield residents can call the Council Helpline for further information on 03 347 2800 or 03 318 8338.