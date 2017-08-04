Hospice NZ reaction to Health Select Committee report into end of life.

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 12:28

Hospice NZ has welcomed the report of the Health Select Committee’s investigation into the desire to end one’s life, which was tabled in the House earlier this week.

"We support the committee’s comments urging the Government to find ways to raise awareness of the benefits of palliative care and address equity of access and funding across hospital, residential aged care, community services and hospice." Says Mary Schumacher, CEO of Hospice NZ.

"We are aware that not all people are aware of or access palliative care services and therefore may not get the support they need at the end of their lives which has been confirmed by the Committee’s report."

"Death is still a taboo subject in our society, many people fear discuss death and dying, but in reality, it’s a natural part of the life process. Preparing and expressing your wishes to family can be hugely beneficial." Said Ms Schumacher.

"The huge number of submissions the Committee received and considered shows the interest and concern for end of life issues that exists in the community as well as the divergence of opinion on this subject."

Hospice NZ applauds the process and thanks the Committee for the strong endorsement of palliative care services and suggestions to Government.

