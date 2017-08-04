Waikato respiratory doctor wins teaching award

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 13:08

Dr Zaheerodin Bhikoo, respiratory physician at Waikato Hospital, is the recipient of the 2017 Peter Rothwell Clinical Teaching Prize. The prize is awarded by the Waikato Clinical Campus, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland.

The award was presented on 18 July when the vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland, Professor Stuart McCutcheon, and the director of the medical programme directorate, Professor Warwick Bagg, were visiting the campus in Hamilton.

This award was instigated by the School of Medicine in 2001 on the retirement of Dr Peter Rothwell, head of the Waikato Clinical School (since re-named Waikato Clinical Campus), to recognize those clinicians on campus who have contributed outstanding teaching support to undergraduate students cohorted to Waikato Hospital.

Dr Bhikoo has given his support to the undergraduate medical programme consistently and on a sustained basis for some years with much positive feedback from the students on his teaching.

In December 2016 he received the Clyde Wade Award for excellence in clinical teaching.