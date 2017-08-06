Action plan to fight antimicrobial resistance

Sunday, 6 August, 2017 - 10:02

Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman and Food Safety Minister David Bennett today launched the finalised New Zealand action plan to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

"Scientists, governments and international agencies are united in the approach to combat the rise of antimicrobial resistance," says Dr Coleman.

"The New Zealand Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan, released today, will underpin our efforts to ensure that antimicrobials are managed carefully.

"The action plan was finalised following its presentation at the 70th World Health Assembly in Geneva and is ready for implementation in New Zealand.

"The five key objectives in the plan align with international efforts and ensure that New Zealand is playing its part in the global response.

"We want medicines to remain effective for treating infections in humans, as well as managing diseases in animals and plants."

"The Ministry of Health and Ministry for Primary Industries have worked together on this action plan because resistant microbes arising in humans, animals or the environment impact each other," says Mr Bennett.

"As a major food producer, New Zealand must manage antimicrobial resistance in animals and plants effectively.

"This action plan shows that New Zealand understands the multisectoral issue of antimicrobial resistance and is addressing it in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization and World Organisation for Animal Health."

A range of strategies will be used over the next five years to manage the threat of antimicrobial resistance. Implementation of the plan will involve a wide range of partners and will be jointly governed by the Ministry of Health and Ministry for Primary Industries.

The plan is focussed on surveillance and monitoring activities, as well as regulatory oversight of the use of antimicrobials in animals and plants. It will also look to improve awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance and improve infection prevention and control.