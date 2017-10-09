Hawke's Bay mother of two motivated to keep moving

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 06:46

As the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. And in some sense, this proverb applies to the support system you have around you as a mother and how you act on that.

Charissa Ardron of Napier would agree. With the birth of her first child, Alecsander, 15 months ago, Charissa had been regularly attending Plunket and realised many of her friends there had mentioned they were on a programme called Green Prescription Maternal. Naturally, Charissa wanted to see what or if this programme could offer her something too.

Soon enough she got herself a referral and went along to one of the many ‘Mums and Bubs’ swimming sessions that the Sport Hawke’s Bay Green Prescription Maternal programme offers. It was beneficial enough for Charissa to continue to take part and eventually join in on some of the other sessions available through the programme. Charissa started attending the walking groups and found herself becoming a regular attendee at the coffee groups held at Pettigrew.Green Arena.

"I first started with the swimming classes and then began the walks just to help me to get some exercise, fresh air and to keep sane," said Charissa.

"Charissa never missed a swimming session with Alecsander," said Vanessa Oliver, Sport Hawke’s Bay’s Green Prescription Maternal coordinator. "As the weeks progressed, his confidence in the water improved significantly. We even had to strap him in until the lesson started!"

Over time Charissa began to notice the changes. Her fitness increased, she was able to manage her weight so much better and Alecsander was becoming more and more confident with each swimming session he went to.

When Charissa found out that she was pregnant with her second child, Ava, she just didn’t stop moving. "She was more motivated than me," noted Vanessa.

"As she progressed through her pregnancy I remember her husband joking that he had put more weight on during her pregnancy than her."

And that’s just another example of pregnancy being a great time to start making positive lifestyle changes. Mothers have the power to influence the whole family with the changes they make and it’s obvious that Charissa has done just that.

"I was going to the swimming sessions up until a week before I had Ava," said Charissa. "At that point, Vanessa and Jane then took Alecsandra for the last couple of classes. Because of the swimming, I was able to stay at a constant healthy weight while I was pregnant and then it was easier to lose the weight afterwards. All up, between walking, swimming and generally being more active over the last year, I’ve lost about 10kg."

Charissa believes that you never know what you can do until you try it. "I’ve tried walking before but it’s only been with this programme that I’ve been able to keep it up."

Charissa, now with two children under the age of 2, regularly attends the coffee groups as well as exercising. She finds it’s a great way to socialize, both for herself and the children.

"It’s one of the few places I’m happy bringing Ava to at such a young age where I know the other mum’s aren’t going to bring sick babies along too," explained Charissa.

Sport Hawke’s Bay’s Green Prescription Maternal programme acts as part of that support system for mothers and families, motivating and encouraging healthy changes.

"What Charissa has done and continues to do is an inspiration to other mum’s," said Vanessa. "She’s just so motivated to keep moving!"

Vanessa works with Green Prescription Maternal clients to create specific and individualised goals to sustain healthy living for you and your family. As well as one-on-one support, there are opportunities to socialise with other mothers, access to nutrition information specific to your needs and exercise options for pregnant and post-natal mothers with a strong focus on the core and pelvic floor.

For more information about our Green Prescription Maternal programme, visit www.sporthb.net.nz, the Mum’s on the Move Facebook page or call us on (06) 845 9333.