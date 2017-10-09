Mental health the focus of NZPA 82nd annual conference

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 09:09

The focus of the New Zealand Police Association’s 82nd annual conference in Wellington this week (Oct 11-13) is the mental health of its 11,000 serving members, under the theme of ‘Resilience Matters’.

"It is timely that our conference coincides with New Zealand’s Mental Health Awareness Week, because efforts to draw attention to proactive initiatives to improve and safeguard mental health are vital for all New Zealanders, including those working in the often stressful environment of policing", Association President Chris Cahill said.

The three-day conference will feature speakers concentrating on various ways to develop resilience throughout policing, such as recognition that Police employees maintain and nurture their personal lives once they have clocked off duty.

The keynote speaker for the conference is Dr Tom Mulholland, the well-known New Zealand emergency and expedition doctor, TV and radio talk show host, and founder of the Healthy Thinking Institute.

"Dr Tom specialises in teaching tools to control emotions and manage attitudes at work and home, which is a perfect mix given police associations around the world are beginning to take seriously the importance of our members balancing their complex and hypervigilant work environment with a life outside of work," Mr Cahill said.

"During the conference we will launch, in partnership with Police, the Equipt app which is designed for Police staff to monitor their mental health, recognise when concerns are building and take affirmative action themselves, including seeking professional support if that is needed."

Barrister Susan Hughes, the "go to" counsel for the Association in representation of its members is the conference opening speaker. The essence of her speech will be the serious incidents she has been involved in with Association members over the last 15 years, and in keeping with the conference theme, the need for support and care of officers involved in those critical incidents.

Conference will also hear from international guests, including National President of the US Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ), Nate Catura and Police Federation of Australia CEO Mark Burgess.

A 12-strong delegation representing all Australian states will also attend the conference.

Where: James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor, 147 The Terrace, Wellington

When: Wednesday 11, October 10:00 - Official Opening - Friday 13 October 15:00: