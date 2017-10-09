Better wellbeing in the world's best backyard

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 15:09

Kiwis are being encouraged to step out into the world’s best backyard and reap the health and wellbeing benefits this Mental Health Awareness Week (9-15 October).

"Nature is Key is the theme, and it’s all about people ‘unlocking’ their wellbeing by spending time in the great outdoors," Department of Conservation [DOC] Partnerships Manager Leonie Fechney says.

"We’re lucky in New Zealand. We have a wealth of conservation land - the world’s best backyard - where people can immerse themselves in the natural environment.

"A recent DOC survey shows that people visit our national parks primarily to enjoy the scenery and spend time with nature. I’ve no doubt they were also enjoying the restorative, therapeutic benefits of being in natural surroundings, perhaps without even realising!"

Leonie says screeds of international research has repeatedly shown the mental health benefits of spending time in green spaces such as parks, reserves and forests.

"With all the evidence telling us that getting out into nature makes a positive difference to our lives, I encourage people to visit DOC’s website and plan a visit to a DOC park or reserve where you can relax and enjoy nature."

Through its Healthy Nature, Healthy People programme, DOC works in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation to encourage people to use New Zealand's natural spaces to maintain and improve our health and wellbeing.

For information on DOC’s parks and recreation options, visit www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation.

For information on Mental Health Awareness Week, visit www.mhaw.nz.