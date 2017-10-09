Free events on 'how to stay sane in a crazy world'

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 15:25

Too many of us struggle with common emotional and psychological problems on our own and expect that it will pass on its own. As a result we may suffer much longer than is needed - but we don’t have to.

To help Waikato DHB’s Rural Mental Health and Addictions Service is offering FREE one-day public seminars on wellbeing and mental health.

These unique events are only available in the following locations:

- Paeroa 11 November 2017 9.30am to 3.30pm

- Whitianga 18 November 2017 9.30am to 3.30pm

- Thames 25 November 2017 9.30am to 3.30pm

Anyone over the age of 18 interested in learning skills to combat problems of stress, anxiety, depression or addiction can attend.

Clinical Psychologist Karen Murphy says: "We are all use to looking after our physical well-being and hygiene: when we’re tired, we rest; wash when unclean; and visit the dentist for a toothache or doctor for other physical pains. But for most of us getting help for our mental health is a foreign concept.

"Taking care of emotions and our minds is just as important as taking care of our bodies, and our course will help participants to practice emotional hygiene with good strategies to do so."

Course leaders’ consultant clinical psychologist Jon Ballantyne, clinical psychologist Karen Murphy, and consultant clinical psychologist, Henck van Bilsen will help participants with practical advice and teach them how to:

- develop more balanced thinking

- break the worry cycle

- be kind and compassionate to yourself

- use communication to make life better for you.

Event locations will be provided upon registration by contacting 0800 080 339. For more information: contact Henck van Bilsen on henck.vanbilsen@waikatodhb.health.nz or phone 0800 080 339.