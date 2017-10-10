CHB to get state-of-the-art radiology equipment

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 12:49

More than $400,000 will be invested into Central Hawke’s Bay Health Services before Christmas with the addition of new state-of-the-art digital radiology equipment at Central Hawke’s Bay Medical Centre.

The new equipment, and building to house it, will provide better x-ray imaging with less radiation exposure for both patients and staff.

HBDHB executive director provider services Sharon Mason said the new digital-ray equipment will future proof radiology services in Central Hawke’s Bay and provide faster diagnosis for patients.

"We are excited that from the beginning of December, Central Hawke’s Bay will have radiology equipment that will be much more effective, efficient and reliable than the equipment there now," said Mrs Mason.

"We are also very pleased that our radiology staff will be able to work in a safer environment with better technology that will allow them to more easily x-ray people.

"The technology will also allow instant imaging access giving radiologists in Hastings the ability to view images in real-time, meaning immediate advice or opinion can be shared with the GP or clinician in CHB," she said.

Mrs Mason said a temporary mobile x-ray unit will be available at Central Hawke’s Bay Medical Centre until the building work and new equipment is installed.

"However, because the mobile x-ray unit is much smaller than the larger fixed units, patients requiring the larger units will need to have their x-rays at Hawke’s Bay Hospital or Napier Health Centre during this time."

An official opening for the new radiology unit in Central Hawke’s Bay is planned for early December.