RNZCGP endorses Health Navigator website

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 08:03

Dr Janine Bycroft is pleased to announce the Health Navigator website, of which she is founder and clinical editor, has received official endorsement from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP).

Endorsement from the college is further recognition of the national health information website’s value to GPs, primary care teams and their patients.

Dr Richard Medlicott, RNZCGP medical director, says the college asked an independent GP to undertake a comprehensive review of the Health Navigator website looking at the appropriateness and usefulness of its content, how new content is developed and its potential value to GPs and patients. The independent report was reviewed by a committee of three senior GPs, who provided a recommendation to the college board that the website be endorsed.

"Endorsement from the RNZCGP is a significant milestone for Health Navigator. It means GPs can rely on the site knowing it has been independently reviewed and provides a great place to send their patients to for extra health information," Dr Bycroft says.

Dr Bycroft says she is seeking further endorsement from other disciplines like nursing and pharmacy.

Health on the Net endorsement

The Health Navigator website already has a Health on the Net (HON) certificate, which provides an independent guarantee that the health website, at the date of its certification, complies with and pledges to honour the eight principles of the HON Code of Conduct as drawn up by the HON Foundation.

Health navigator website valuable resource for all

As a GP herself, Dr Bycroft finds the website a great tool to use in consults, and says she designed it to be just that.

"You can search for information on a particular condition and show your patient videos, illustrations or care plans. Then they can use Health Navigator to read more at home later," she says.

As well as being a valuable resource for all New Zealanders and health professionals to recommend to patients and clients, the website provides health professionals with information on pathways and guidelines along with links to continued professional development.

Dr Bycroft is excited that Health Navigator content is now being used in a number of district health board websites, Woman’s Day’s monthly health column and by a large Auckland Mâori and Pacific PHO’s monthly magazine. Content is also fed to key health organisations’ digital channels to help ensure safe consistent messaging nationwide.

"We are making an impact now, but we still have lots to do and require support and more stable funding to achieve this. The college endorsement will really help," she says.

www.healthnavigator.org.nz