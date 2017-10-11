Bowel Cancer New Zealand seeks runners for Auckland Marathon

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 15:11

Bowel Cancer New Zealand is on a mission to sign up runners and walkers to its Team Bowel Cancer for next month’s Auckland Marathon event - and is aiming to raise $50,000 in the process.

Team coordinator Julie Collow says the organisation is looking for anyone that would be keen to run or walk 5k, 12k, a half marathon or a marathon - and help raise a few dollars.

"It’s a fun day out with a serious purpose - to raise funds for vital early education about the symptoms of bowel cancer and provide support for those with the disease."

More than 1200 New Zealanders die every year from Bowel Cancer, that’s more than four times the road toll and the equivalent of breast and prostate cancer put together.

A group of friends, Team Running for Ruth, will run their 5th event for the organisation, in honour of a friend taken by bowel cancer in 2014.

"Sadly many New Zealanders will have lost someone to bowel cancer, and we’re asking these people to come forward and run or walk with us to help raise awareness of and funds needed for tackling this disease," Ms Collow says.