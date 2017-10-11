Our relationship with alcohol needs to change - Claridge

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 15:11

Responsible drinking champion Matt Claridge says regardless of where alcohol is sold, it is parents that are the biggest influencers when it comes to children’s future drinking behaviours.

"Our view is that the way to a safe, sociable and responsible drinking culture in New Zealand is through parents being aware of their role in influencing the attitudes of their children to alcohol. Where alcohol is sold is less likely to make a difference to how young people will approach alcohol as they age. Informed role modelling by parents is where the opportunity to change New Zealand’s drinking culture exists. Parents are role models in all aspects of life and their actions, attitude and behaviour around alcohol is no different. The way they approach alcohol creates a lasting impression on future drinking habits of children and young people."

Mr Claridge says it’s our relationship with alcohol that needs to change.

"We need to look closely at why and how we drink if we are to achieve a shift in our drinking behaviours."