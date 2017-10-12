Post Haste Hamilton delivers support to Waikids

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 13:09

Specialists in parcel delivery, Post Haste Hamilton, recently brought our staff a very special delivery to help purchase a vital piece of equipment.

Through the generosity of Post Haste’s staff, they fundraised $850 that will buy us a mobile Saturation Monitor. This equipment checks vital signs including heart rate and oxygen levels for children of all ages and needs.

Ben Mouat from Post Haste presented the donation saying "We at Post Haste Hamilton really wanted to support Waikids and the amazing work all their Staff do on a daily basis. We feel connected to our local hospital and want to help see it become the best in New Zealand."

Rob Whitiora a very busy courier driver, who’s day starts at 4.30am and finishes around 5pm, also came to present the donation, he was the main organiser of the fundraising efforts.

Thank you so very much Ben, Rob and the team at Post Haste Hamilton!