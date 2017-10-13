NZ celebs hand over their bras for Breast Cancer Awareness

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 09:55

High profile New Zealand women including Jacinda Ardern, Nikki Kaye, Rachel Hunter, Ali Mau and Brodie Kane, have answered breast cancer charity, Sweet Louise’s call to hand over their bras.

Sweet Louise is New Zealand’s only charity solely dedicated to supporting women (and some men), living with incurable breast cancer. The celebrity bras are headlining the creation of a unique bra chandelier to mark Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day on October 13.

The Sweet Louise team have collected bras from a cross section of Kiwi women nationwide including leading public figures to represent each of Sweet Louise’s 595 current members spread throughout New Zealand, ranging in age from mid-twenties through to late eighties.

The resulting chandelier (thought to be the first of its kind in New Zealand), will be on display at Auckland’s Orakei Bay Village until 23 October.

Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern was one of the first to answer Sweet Louise’s call out for bras, right in the middle of her New Zealand election campaign.

"I am really happy to join hundreds of New Zealand women who have contributed their bras to build Sweet Louise's bra chandelier. It's sobering to think that the bras collected represents the number of Kiwis living with incurable breast cancer. My heartfelt wishes go out to each and every one of them," she said.

National MP Nikki Kaye said as she handed over her own bra; "Kia Kaha to all of the women who have or have had breast cancer. Thank you to all those involved with Sweet Louise for what you do to help those in need of support, best wishes."

For TVNZ presenter Brodie Kane, a new ambassador for Sweet Louise, it was a good chance to review her drawers.

"Donating my bra to such an amazing cause made me realise that I am in dire need of some new ones!" she said.

"But I was more than happy to give one up to help Sweet Louise and the wonderful members, a number of whom I recently met!"

Rachel Hunter, stepped up on a flying visit to New Zealand: "I am honoured to donate one of my bras to help women on such a tough journey. My heart goes out to each and every one of you."

Radio Live and TV3 presenter Ali Mau donated one of her favourites, saying; "It will be particularly nice to see all those ‘instruments of torture’ used to create a beautiful work of bra art."

Sweet Louise CEO, Fiona Hatton has been moved by the diversity, shapes, sizes and colours of bras donated by the public figures and celebrities, as well as from everyday women across New Zealand. "Our goal was to create a piece of art that would become a conversation starter and we have certainly done that," she said.

The chandelier was created by 20-year-old Aucklander, Claudine Nalesu, who is studying a Bachelor of Creative Technologies at AUT University.

Visitors to the Orakei Bay Village installation will be given the opportunity to win prizes and purchase Sweet Louise themed retail and hospitality products in support of the charity.

If you can’t make it to Orakei Bay Village, you can still support Sweet Louise by texting GIVE to 2447.