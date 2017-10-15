Waitemata DHB refuses second woman's abortion - ALRANZ

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 23:31

The NZ Herald has revealed the Waitemata DHB refused another pregnant woman an abortion at 18 weeks, suggesting she travel to Australia for an abortion at her own expense instead. This is the second time the Waitemata DHB has refused an abortion without allowing the patient to meet with certifying consultants in the last 12 weeks.

ALRANZ National President Terry Bellamak questioned whether the DHB was meeting acceptable standards for natural justice.

"Apparently, the DHB decided Erica was not eligible for an abortion without her meeting with or even speaking to any certifying consultants. Nor did the DHB make any inquiries into her mental health. I question whether the DHB has met its duty of care to Erica," she remarked.

"ALRANZ wrote to the Abortion Supervisory Committee on 3 October 2017, in response to Kate’s case, requesting clarification on whether the Waitemata DHB’s policy around abortion meets standards of natural justice. The ASC has a responsibility to supervise the provision of abortion in New Zealand. ALRANZ would like to know whether the ASC is satisfied with the Waitemata DHB’s process for determining whether people are eligible for abortion care. The DHB is making decisions that will affect people’s lives forever."

Under New Zealand’s abortion laws, two certifying consultants must approve every abortion under a narrow set of grounds set out in the Crimes Act. Those grounds do not include rape, nor the most common reasons cited overseas: contraception failure and the inability to support a child.