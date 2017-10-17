Clinical leaders welcome appointment of interim chief executive

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 13:07

Waikato DHB’s Clinical Unit Leaders (CUL) Group has welcomed Derek Wright to the position of interim chief executive.

In a statement released today, the group’s chair, Chris Holdaway, said they looked forward to working collaboratively with him in his role.

"The CUL Group feels particularly encouraged with Mr Wright’s commitment to work closely with clinical leaders from across the organisation in the common pursuit of providing high quality health services to the people of the Waikato district. While this has been a very unsettling period, the CUL Group hopes that Mr Wright’s appointment, and his commitment to collaborative leadership, heralds an opportunity for some stability and growth.