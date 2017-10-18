Help the Medical Council of NZ improve our website

|
[ login or create an account ]
In 2018, Council will be launching a new, redesigned website, replacing the current www.mcnz.org.nz.
We'd like to make sure the new site is as clear and useful as possible. So, as part of the re-design, we're asking you for feedback on how you use the site, and how you'd like to use it in the future.
The short survey below should take no longer than 5 minutes. Filling it out will help us make a great website for you, and for everyone else who uses it.
At the end of the survey, there is an exercise which challenges you to complete a few tasks using an early version of the new website structure, the results of which will tell us if we have the structure of the content right.
Give it a go if you'd like to help us test our ideas. The survey can be accessed at the following link:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mcnz-1
Thanks for your help. If you have any questions or would like to provide any additional feedback please let us know.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.