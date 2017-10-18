Help the Medical Council of NZ improve our website

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 10:48

In 2018, Council will be launching a new, redesigned website, replacing the current www.mcnz.org.nz.

We'd like to make sure the new site is as clear and useful as possible. So, as part of the re-design, we're asking you for feedback on how you use the site, and how you'd like to use it in the future.

The short survey below should take no longer than 5 minutes. Filling it out will help us make a great website for you, and for everyone else who uses it.

At the end of the survey, there is an exercise which challenges you to complete a few tasks using an early version of the new website structure, the results of which will tell us if we have the structure of the content right.

Give it a go if you'd like to help us test our ideas. The survey can be accessed at the following link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mcnz-1

Thanks for your help. If you have any questions or would like to provide any additional feedback please let us know.