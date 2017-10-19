Pukawakawa Programme marks ten years

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 14:22

A celebration marking ten years of a training initiative to bring more graduating doctors to Northland was held in Whangarei on Sunday October 15.

Set up by the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences and the Northland District Health Board in 2007, the PÅ«kawakawa regional-rural programme enables fifth year medical students to gain crucial experience in regional and rural health.

PÅ«kawakawa was the first partnership of its kind between a medical school and a health board.

Each year 24 medical students complete the scheme. The placements are extremely sought after and not all medical students who apply will get a place.

Those who are selected spend two thirds of their time at Whangarei Hospital and a third at one of Northland’s four rural hospitals.

So far 211 University of Auckland medical students have been through the scheme. Since 2010 PÅ«kawakawa graduates have gone on to claim 40 per cent of the available places at Whangarei Hospital for first year provisional Registered Medical Officers (interns or house surgeons). Most stay at least two years and some much longer. Similar programmes have begun in Whakatane and Taranaki.

Sunday’s 10 year celebration reunion began with a blessing and waiata led by elders from Northland DHB’s Te Poutokomanawa MÄori Health Directorate. The MÄori blessing was fitting as Northland has one of the highest MÄori populations in the country, Northand has many MÄori health professionals and consumers as well as iwi health providers, and also MÄori cultural immersion is a significant aspect of PÅ«kawakawa.

A Foundation For Families

One joyous result of the bonding during the PÅ«kawakawa year is that students may get together and start families. Numerous couples were present at the 10 year reunion.

They included Cameron Cole and Carrie Bryers. Cameron, who is now a psychiatric registrar, completed PÅ«kawakawa in 2009. Carrie went through the programme in 2010. Carrie at first worked in nursing and now works in paediatrics. Carrie hails from Dargaville while Cameron is from outside Northland, although his whakapapa is with Te Rarawa in the far north. Cameron said of the PÅ«kawakawa programme, "You felt like every day was a bright, happy day" which was a positive change from the routine of university lectures.

Cameron recalled a great experience working with Dr Lance O’Sullivan near Kaitaia. When beginning his rural medicine study, "The GPs gave us their houses on the beach - I couldn’t believe it." The couple have now bought a house in Northland and both work at Whangarei Hospital. Carrie said an advantage of working in Northland today is having a close connection with peer health providers, more capacity for one-on-one time with patients, and the hometown advantage of being a local. "Me being from Dargaville, I know every fifth patient!"

Other couples included Lauren de Boeck, who met partner and Hokianga native Rob Carr on the course. The two are now parents to little Arlo, age 1.

Hanson Unasa, who spent seven weeks in Dargaville during his PÅ«kawakawa experience this year, described the programme as giving him "The best year of my life."

Speakers, guests and organisers at the reunion included MC Dr Lucille Wilkinson, University of Auckland Dean of Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences Professor John Fraser, Tumuaki and head of Department of MÄori Health Associate Professor Papaarangi Reid, Northland DHB board chair Sally Macauley, Dr Catherine Bremner, Professor Warwick Bagg, PÅ«kawakawa coordinators Dr Win Bennett and Caroline Strydom, and Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain.