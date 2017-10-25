World experts to speak on infant nutrition

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 07:23

The Infant Nutrition Council, the peak body for infant formula manufacturers in New Zealand and Australia, will hold its annual conference in Auckland tomorrow and Friday.

The conference has attracted world experts in early life nutrition, including from New Zealand, Australia, Germany and the UK.

- Session topics include:

Optimal nutrition for babies born preterm

Current controversies in feeding the preterm baby

Baby-led weaning

The role of omega-3 fatty acid DHA in early life nutrition in the first 1000 days

Navigating China’s consumer economy

Impact of regulatory environments on product innovation

- Speakers include:

Dr Jane Alsweiler, Auckland City Hospital, leader of clinical trials team of the LiFePATH research group of the University of Auckland’s Liggins Institute

- Professor Jane Harding, Liggins Institute researcher in the LiFEPATH research group

- Paula Smith-Brown, Child Health Research Centre, University of Queensland

- Professor Anne-Louise Heath, Department of Human Nutrition, University of Otago

- Dr Helen Darling, Executive Director, Asia Pacific Centre for Food Integrity

Dr Jan Kuhlmann, leader of chromatographic department, SGS multilab, Hamburg, Germany.

Basil Mathioudakis, consultant, food legislation and nutrition, European Commission

Infant Nutrition Council CEO Jan Carey said she was delighted with the high calibre of speakers that the second conference had attracted.

"These are some of the best minds available in the sector anywhere in the world, and demonstrates the importance of the work we’re doing to enhance knowledge and importance of early childhood nutrition.

"INC was formed to support the provision of the best possible nutrition for growing infants - breastmilk first or, if that is not possible then the only suitable alternative, infant formula.

"From early this year, INC’s scope was expanded to include toddler milk drinks up to three years of age, and by 2020 it’s envisioned that will include all aspects of early-life nutrition.

"Our conference topics reflect this expanded scope as well as the other issues of importance to the infant and young child nutrition industry."