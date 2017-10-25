Breast cancer charity thrilled with plans for extended breast screening

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 14:05

The Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition (BCAC) is thrilled to see a proposed extension of the upper age for free breast screening from 69 to 74-years-old in the Labour-New Zealand First coalition agreement.

The move is one of the key details for health outlined in the coalition agreement. At the moment, BreastScreen Aotearoa only offers free breast screening to women between the ages of 45 and 69.

BCAC chair, Libby Burgess, says she’s over-the-moon to see a concrete plan to extend screening to women older than 69.

"We’ve been lobbying for the upper age limit for free screening to be increased for years and it’s brilliant to see this new Government taking immediate action on this matter.

"The risk of developing breast cancer doesn’t disappear when you hit 70, in fact it increases. It’s vital that older New Zealand women have easy and free access to mammograms to ensure that breast cancer can be found and treated early," Ms Burgess says.

Ms Burgess says around 700 women over the age of 70 are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and that extending the screening age will lead to more older women getting potentially life-saving treatment because their breast cancer was found early due to a mammogram.

She says figures from the Auckland Breast Cancer Register show that older women whose cancers were found on a mammogram had a 55 per cent lower risk of dying of breast cancer than women who found a lump or other symptom.

"It’s simple. Mammograms will help to save older women’s lives. We have an aging population and extending the screening age shows that we value our older women and gives them the best chance to beat breast cancer by finding it early through a mammogram," Ms Burgess says.

BCAC says the proposed change also brings New Zealand into line with the free breast screening programme in Australia which offers mammograms to women until 74 years of age.

Ms Burgess says BCAC notes that the coalition agreement stipulates the screening age will be extended progressively. She says BCAC will be monitoring changes closely to make sure this happens.