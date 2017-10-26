Number of pregnant smokers expected to reduce with new quit coach

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 10:35

The disturbingly high rate of pregnant smokers in Taumarunui is predicted to take a much-needed dive thanks to a newly appointed smoking quit coach starting in the town this month.

Project lead for Waikato’s Once and For All stop smoking service, Puamaria Maaka, said the programme is thrilled to have found a dedicated quit coach to service the small town after searching for one year.

"Taumarunui has one of the worst rates of smoking during pregnancy in New Zealand according to Waikato DHB research. One in two pregnant women smoke, which is more than three times the national average.

"We began advertising for a Taumarunui-based quit coach back in 2016 when the Once and For All programme kicked off - to no avail. The importance of having a dedicated quit coach in this high deprivation area was not lost on us.

Puamiria said without a local quit coach, Taumarunui smokers’ seeking to quit, whether pregnant or not, have primarily relied on national programmes such as Quitline, "which are fantastic but less personal than the face to face support a quit coach provides," she said. She said quit coaches are central to the Once and For All model. "The aim of a quit coach is to boost smokers’ motivation to quit. They meet regularly with the smoker, helping them develop the ability to resist the urge to smoke ever again." "Our quit coaches have empathy and connect with smokers on a personal level. Many of them know what it’s like to quit - so they’re coming from a place of experience but also respect for the smoker and the journey they’re on."

"We’re excited to finally have Sona Piripi join our team of other Once and For All quit coaches based in the Waikato and Tairawhiti regions. Sona, a registered electrician in the community, is also a professional squash coach and a B grade player, a trained Swedish masseur, and has a black belt in Ninpo Ninjitsu. He has previously counselled for a smokefree program and has in-depth knowledge of holistic aversion techniques and products to assist with individual smoking cessation.

"He will start effective immediately and will be based in Taumarunui. Just like the other Once and For All quit coaches, he will be dedicated solely to helping local smokers quit, for free, in a group or one-on-one setting."

Smokers who enrol in Once and For All pick a target quit date and Sona will support them through their six week quit journey via group or individual support sessions in their home, workplace or in-clinic, depending on what suits them.

Puamiria said the incentivised Once and For All model is likely to encourage pregnant women in-particular to take the step towards being smoke-free.

"All pregnant smokers who enrol with the programme and are still smokefree four weeks past their target quit date receive up to $300 in vouchers. Non pregnant smokers are also incentivised, receiving a $50 reward voucher if they meet the same criteria.

"We’re confident that with Sona in town providing dedicated support, accompanied by the voucher incentives, Taumarunui’s high rate of smokers - and pregnant smokers in particular - will begin to steadily decline," Puamiria said.

Taumarunui-based smokers can self-refer to the free service via www.onceandforall.co.nz or by phoning 0800 6623 4522. Alternatively they can also be referred by their GP, midwife, or a range of other health practitioners.

Once and For All is run by PHO Pinnacle Midlands Health Network.

Risks to babies born to smokers:

- Smoking can cause problems with the placenta, the source of the baby's food and oxygen during pregnancy.

- Smoking during pregnancy can cause a baby to be born too early or to have low birth weight.

- Smoking during and after pregnancy is a risk factor of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (Sids).

- Babies born to women who smoke are more likely to have certain birth defects, like a cleft lip or cleft palate.

More about Once and For All

Once and For All is the Waikato region’s stop smoking provider. Facilitated by PHO Pinnacle Midlands Health Network, it kicked off in October 2016 and is one of 16 providers lending their efforts towards the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 vision.

Smokers in the Waikato and Tairawhiti regions can sign up to the Once and For All programme online, through their GP or community health provider, or by phone.

Once enrolled in the programme they pick a target quit date and are supported through their journey with a Quit Coach. They can take part in group or individual support sessions in their home, workplace or in-clinic.

Smokers who quit successfully receive a gift voucher to the value of $50. Pregnant smokers who quit successfully receive a gift voucher to the value of $300.