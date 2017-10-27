Akaroa Harbour health warning lifted over biotoxin in shellfish

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 16:28

The Community and Public Health division of Canterbury District Health Board has lifted a health warning advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish harvested from all of Akaroa Harbour.

The Ministry for Primary Industries today removed the marine biotoxin warning for the Akaroa Harbour. Ongoing non-commercial and commercial sampling of shellfish and seawater from around the Akaroa Harbour has determined that paralytic shellfish toxins are now at safe levels.

Monitoring of toxin levels will continue and any changes will be communicated accordingly.

For more information:

