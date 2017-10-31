New approach to assessing mental health of Pasifika youth offenders

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 05:45

The mental health of Pasifika youth offenders is about to be uniquely examined from a Pasifika worldview, looking at associations with culture, family and spirituality, as well as links between mental health and reoffending. Auckland University of Technology (AUT) lecturer Dr Julia Ioane has been awarded a $250,000 Pacific Emerging Researcher First Grant by the Health Research Council of New Zealand (HRC), to help close the large knowledge gap around mental health of Pasifika youth offenders. Dr Ioane’s grant is one of 26 Pacific health research career development awards announced in the HRC’s latest funding round.

Dr Ioane says it’s widely known that youth offenders have higher rates of mental health disorders than the general youth population, but with the increasing rate of Pasifika youth offending in Aotearoa, it is arguably no longer appropriate to continue to assess and provide treatment based on Western World models.

She says it’s timely that mental health assessments and interventions begin to incorporate and embed fundamental values of Pasifika when working with young people and their families - this being the difference between her study and others in this field.

Over the past five years, an average of 10 per cent of children and young people charged in court were Pasifika. Dr Ioane plans to recruit 100 youth offenders of Samoan and Tongan descent, to examine the prevalence and severity of mental health problems and substance use disorders amongst them. She’ll use the Fonofale model that includes family, culture, spirituality and physical health to help guide her assessments. Her methods will also incorporate principles of talanoa methodology (story sharing by answering some open-ended questions) - a process she says is often compromised when Western methodologies are used to assess Pasifika communities.

Her research will also determine the extent to which poor mental health among Pasifika youth offenders is associated with repeat offending. Dr Ioane says this sort of research must be prioritised, because youth offending affects all New Zealanders.

"If we address what leads to these behaviours by researching the target population and drawing on their worldview to guide government, practitioners, researchers and communities, we can better understand what can improve life-course outcomes for all."

The HRC’s manager of Pacific Research Investment, Tolotea Lanumata, says the HRC is happy to support new thinking on challenging issues. "This research contributes to advancing Pacific knowledge in this important area of youth mental health."

Dr Ioane was previously granted a HRC Pacific postdoctoral fellowship in 2009. Lanumata says it’s heartening to see a previous recipient on her way to establishing a career as a leading Pasifika researcher in the health and wellbeing of high-risk Pasifika populations. The HRC received 46 applications for the 2018 Pacific health research career development awards - an increase from 29 last year, demonstrating a growing interest in, and need for, health research addressing the needs of Pacific people.