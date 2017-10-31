Can 'live coaching' help manage behaviour problems in kids?

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 05:45

Can conduct problems in children be resolved with parents wearing an earpiece and being coached by an expert on what to say to their child?

This is one of the defining features of a parent training programme that’s been running in Auckland since 2010. The programme known as Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) has been shown to work overseas, but until now has not been robustly evaluated for its effectiveness here. Now, thanks to a $119,570 Foxley Fellowship grant from the Health Research Council of New Zealand (HRC), Auckland clinical psychologist and PCIT practitioner Dr Melanie Woodfield can finally test if the programme ‘sticks’ with those families who have tried it.

Dr Woodfield works with the Auckland District Health Board and is one of 16 recipients announced in the HRC’s latest career development awards, in the general category. Awarded in this category were five Sir Charles Hercus Health Research Fellowships, one Clinical Practitioner Research Fellowship, nine Clinical Research Training Fellowships and one Foxley Fellowship worth more than $5.5 million in total.

Dr Woodfield feels investment into effective, timely interventions like PCIT is vital. "It’s incredibly heart-warming to be given the time and space to do this research and the grant shows that children’s mental health is up there with other priorities for funding."

PCIT is designed for children aged 2.5 - 7 years with conduct problems and other complex needs. "Some children have challenging behaviour that lasts beyond the ‘terrible twos’ and begins to have serious consequences, with difficulties that continue into adulthood," says Dr Woodfield.

The PCIT programme originated in the United States and is widely used there, but in New Zealand it is only available through a handful of services, including a clinic established by Dr Woodfield and a colleague in 2013 within Auckland’s Kari Centre. As it stands, the service is only accessed by those referred to Auckland District Health Board’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Dr Woodfield aims to determine the effectiveness of the programme by following up families that have completed it, as well as exploring how more families can access this unique intervention.

As part of the programme, parents wear an earpiece and interact with their child in a specific way while a highly-trained clinician provides live support and immediate feedback from behind a one-way mirror.

Towards the end of treatment, the clinician accompanies the parent and child on a public outing (with the parent wearing the earpiece discretely) to encourage skills to generalise beyond the clinic. Siblings are also included in later sessions, to help parents manage the relationship between their children.

Another thing that sets PCIT apart from other parenting programmes, says Dr Woodfield, is that parents can only move to the second part of the programme if they have reached ‘mastery’ of the first components. Dr Woodfield hopes to explore ways to modify the programme so it can be accessible to more families. Childhood conduct problems have been shown to lead to a wide spectrum of adverse adult mental and physical health outcomes. "Early intervention could be the key to preventing major adult psychiatric disorders," she says.

She also notes that interventions for young children are a lot less costly and more successful than interventions for older adults, where treatment becomes more complex. "A small investment in young children with challenging behaviour can pay significant dividends in later years - for the child, their family and for society." HRC Chief Executive Professor Kath McPherson says early interventions that actually do help ‘early' are key to reducing the burden on families and whÄnau at such a key time for childhood development, as well as reducing the burden on mental health services in New Zealand.

"We need to respond to the current and future needs of our population. New Zealand is now very aware of the crucial importance of mental health and wellbeing and innovative measures like these warrant good investigation and attention."