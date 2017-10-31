Pelvic floor weakness can be managed with the right exercises

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 09:32

The exercise industry is one that is known for embracing new ideas, and being at the front of change in exercise and health related issues.

It’s not unexpected then that after many years of women simply accepting incontinence as part of the package of having babies, and of ageing, that it would be a new perspective from exercise professionals that has led to a change.

Bladder weakness and continence issues are not the most common health topics talked about, and can cause embarrassment for sufferers, despite being common. However, many exercise professionals across the country now have these issues front and centre amongst their services, and taking a topic often spoken on the quiet to one that is openly discussed. It is a topic that does need to be discussed as it’s not a problem that will go away by itself, even with regular exercise and self-care. The good news is that with the right advice and education pelvic floor weakness can be managed or even better, prevented.

Qualified exercise professionals understand that while exercise is an essential part of living a healthy and productive life, they also understand that one size does not fit all, and that different exercise modes can cause health or harm, depending on individual circumstances. They also understand that not all exercises are pelvic floor safe and that some exercise options can contribute to pelvic floor problems. When it comes to looking after your pelvic floor muscles, not all exercise is created equal. It’s not about having to step back from your favourite exercise, but rather learn how to make it pelvic floor safe.

So how do you know you are making the right choices when it comes to pelvic floor friendly exercise?

Good advise is to do some research. Many qualified and registered exercise professionals have specific pelvic floor safe exercise programmes for those who need them. They understand it’s not a topic that is easily discussed so will be able to educate you without embarrassment. They may also refer you to a physiotherapist that works specifically in this area.

There is no compulsory registration of exercise professionals in NZ, so some personal trainers and exercise facilities could be offering sessions that involve exercises that will have a negative impact on continence, and some potentially more extreme exercise options can cause real damage. Using an exercise professional that is REPs registered means you know they meet an industry recognised standard.

The NZ Register of Exercise Professionals has developed educational resources with a handy ‘Tell Me More’ brochure available on Core and Pelvic Floor information. You can request this brochure from your local registered exercise professional.