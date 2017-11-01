Clown Doctors start healthy ageing programme at WINDSORCARE

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 14:19

Clown Doctors’ founder and CEO, Professor Thomas Petschner, says: "We are very proud to have the opportunity to bring this healthy ageing programme to the WINDSORCARE hospital and care facilitiy. Each Clown Doctor is trained to understand the complex physical and mental health needs of older people, and to help seniors cope with changes in their physical and mental abilities, dementia or depression.

Working in conjunction with care staff, they endeavour to achieve a range of positive effects for residents. These include increasing overall wellbeing, reducing any feelings of loneliness, helplessness, boredom or stress, helping them through any difficult or emotional times and, generally, providing a fun environment for all"’

Clowns doctors engage with individuals through alternate modes of expression and communication, gentle touch, movement, gesturing, mirroring, dance music and rhythm thereby reducing loneliness and providing an opportunity for play and spontaneity.

Clown Doctors Programme Director, Rita Noetzel says: "Their dress is non traditional, not intimidating and often of an era which is familiar to the residents. They may, for instance, wear clothing from the 40’s and the only thing that distinguishes them as a clown doctor is their little red nose - the smallest mask in the world!"

WINDSORCARE General Manager, Warren Smith observed the clown doctors’ pilot visits and confirmed: "Each visit unfolds differently, evolving from the circumstances of the moment and the needs, interests and abilities of each individual. Visits can be tailored to an individual who is in particular need for any reason at any given time."