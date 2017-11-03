Karalus Room opened at Waikato Hospital

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 16:34

Respiratory Department and Ward A2 at Waikato Hospital have transformed an old utility room into a new treatment room for respiratory patients, named after Dr Noel Karalus who retired earlier this year after 31 years of service.

The Karalus Room, which was blessed and dedicated recently, is for specialised respiratory procedures (such as chest drain insertions and pleural biopsies), ward reviews and spirometry.

Ward A2 charge nurse manager Brenda Waite explains that the previous A2 ‘procedure room’ was needed as a patient overflow room which meant the Respiratory team no longer had a room to carry out their procedures.

"I considered various options for the development of a new procedure room on the ward and got these costed with the help of Waikato DHB’s Releasing Time to Care team," she says. "I presented this proposal to the Respiratory department and after discussion we agreed to develop one of the utility rooms on the ward."

The Releasing Time to Care team re-developed the space into the new treatment room, and on Wednesday 25 November Dr Noel Karalus, his wife Peta and some family members were present for the blessing and dedication. Kaitiaki Tumanako Haumaha directed proceedings with support from Ward A2 kaitiaki Hori Solomon, and Chaplain Sonny Poutapu blessed the room.

Waite acknowledged the support of Te Puna Oranga (Waikato DHB MÄori Health team) and also the Releasing Time to Care team, including Sugandha Arora and Eugene Grondin who supported this project over the past six months.