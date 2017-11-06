Jacqui Dean supports calls for a Ronald McDonald House in Dunedin

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 08:58

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says she supports calls for the establishment of a Ronald McDonald House to be included in the new Dunedin Hospital plans and says that the Southern District Health Board should stop being so precious.

"I think the Southern District Health Board (SDHB) has failed to understand the caring principals and core values around the Ronald McDonald philosophy and I do not think they have the right to deny families the opportunity to access these facilities.

"Ironically there’s already a Ronald McDonald Family Room at the SDHB’s Southland Hospital, which provides some amazing support, so why would the DHB would want to put the brakes on a Dunedin house.

"The Southland facility works tremendously well for families with children receiving care in the children’s and neonatal wards and I think the DHB would be missing a great opportunity by turning the Dunedin option down.

"I would go as far as to say that a Dunedin facility will be all the more important, with families travelling huge distances from around North, Central and South Otago to access services for their sick children.

"I acknowledge that fast food is not a healthy option, but let’s not get too precious about this. I believe the genuine good that these facilities do in helping families in a time of need, far outweighs any contradiction in health standards that the SDHB might perceive.

"I would also point out that many other organisations, from SBS Bank to local Lions Clubs, have provided funding support for the Southland Hospital Ronald McDonald Family Room and that these facilities are more about the community supporting sick children and their families, than about a promotional vehicle for McDonalds."