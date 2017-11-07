Why you should see a psychologist next week

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 10:19

New Zealanders are being invited to see psychologists at a series of free local events throughout the country during Psychology Week (November 13-19).

"The public’s perception is often that psychologists only deal with people who are mentally ill, but we would really like them to know more about how psychologists help children, young people, adults and communities to live their lives well. We also want to offer tips for mental wellbeing," explains The New Zealand Psychological Society (NZPsS) president, Quentin Abraham.

Mr Abraham says that Psychology Week is all about changing perceptions.

"For example, many people are not aware that psychologists have varied roles in health, justice, corrections, educational and other sectors and that they use a range of tools, including talking therapies, to help people manage the challenges that life brings.

"Our aim is to help people who struggle with life’s everyday challenges such as bullying, anxiety, job loss, stress and the effects of major events such as earthquakes through effective, evidence-based counselling and behavioural change. We also help people who want to improve their relationships and develop their parenting skills."

Psychologists focus on mental wellbeing across the lifespan and in a range of areas of people's lives. For example, an independent review just released in the UK focusing on mental health and employment says poor mental health in the workplace is costing the UK economy about £99bn a year.

With one in six New Zealand employees experiencing a mental health issue at any one time at a cost to employers of $2,000 per employee per year, it's a serious concern for New Zealand too. This is an area in which psychologists can help. Psychologists can also assist people to understand what drives behaviours such as problem drinking and gambling, drug abuse, criminal action or poor parenting so that strategies and policies can be developed to manage and improve these issues in the community.

The free public events available across the country during Psychology Week cover a broad range of areas including: parenting teenagers; mindfulness as a wellness tool; supporting youth wellbeing; phobias and foibles; how to stay sane in a crazy world; and sniffer dogs and psychology. Full list of events here: http://www.psychology.org.nz/pd-events/psychology-week/?#.WfJRhIhx2Ul