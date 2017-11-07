Two more months at home can help establish breast feeding

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 10:44

NZNO welcomes the increase in paid parental leave and points out that breast feeding for the first six months of life, as recommended by the world health organisation (WHO), is a better start for babies. Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says extending paid parental to 22 weeks from 1 July 2018 and extending further to 26 weeks from 1 July 2020 is the right move.

NZNO is a long-time supporter of extending paid parental leave, because nurses and midwives understand the huge impact family bonding has on a child’s health.

"Vulnerable mums, especially single mums should be able to return to work when they are ready and this extension gives them a little more time without extra money worries. The bond with baby is so vital and it is a government’s duty to support that," Ms Nuku said.

"What these babies need is for their parents to have the time and resources to give their tamariki the best start in life."

"Businesses benefit by keeping loyal and trained staff and society benefits as a whole by helping to support New Zealand families into the future.

"We would also like to see the barrier of having to be working an average of 10 hours a week to access the leave removed, so that all those in work can have the benefits of paid parental leave and have more time with baby," Kerri Nuku said.