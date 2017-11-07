LCT files pericyte protective agent provisional patent

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 15:10

Living Cell Technologies Limited has filed a provisional patent for pericyte protective agents titled "PERICYTE PROTECTIVE AGENTS FOR NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS INCLUDING NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES, CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISEASES AND OTHERS".

The invention in this provisional patent arises from LCT’s research collaboration with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at The University of Auckland. The research collaboration explored how LCT’s products can reverse human brain neurodegenerative processes associated with pericytes (and other brain cells), which help sustain the blood-brain barrier and other homeostatic and haemostatic functions in the brain.

The project had two primary goals. The first was to extend the pipeline for LCT’s lead product NTCELL by examining the effects of NTCELL on cell cultures derived from human brains with Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. The second was to identify neuroactive constituents of NTCELL and their site of action.

The research was undertaken by Auckland UniServices Limited (UniServices), the commercial research company of The University of Auckland, using the breakthrough drug testing and drug target validation platform, Neurovalida. Neurovalida, developed by Professor Mike Dragunow, Distinguished Professor Sir Richard Faull and Associate Professor Maurice Curtis from the CBR, provides human brain-based neuroscience research collaborations, partnerships and services.

CEO of Living Cell Technologies, Dr Ken Taylor, says he is delighted that the project using CBR’s world class capabilities has resulted in the filing of this provisional patent.

"This will enable LCT to build and extend its expertise on the efficacy of cell therapies which have the potential to treat neurodegenerative disorders. Most important is the ability to generate data from human brain tissue cultures in vitro to lead us to the identification of neuroprotective product candidates."

Director of the CBR, Distinguished Professor Sir Richard Faull, says he pleased that the project outcome has been so successful.

"The team at the Centre for Brain Research is proud to be part of this collaboration researching disease modifying treatments for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

"This is a great example of translational neuroscience," he added.