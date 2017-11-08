RANZCR releases information video to mark International Day of Radiology

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 13:00

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) is delighted to commemorate this year’s International Day of Radiology (IDoR) today (Wednesday) with the release of an information video for consumers on the InsideRadiology website.

Clinical radiology involves the use of medical imaging equipment to diagnose and treat disease or injury. It has been at the forefront of medical innovation over many years, revolutionised clinical decision-making and pioneered new ways to treat patients with less invasive procedures.

IDoR, which is observed annually on 8 November, celebrates the anniversary of Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen’s discovery of X-rays in 1895. It aims to build a greater awareness of the importance of radiology in the community and seeks to emphasise the significant advances achieved in the healthcare system through diagnostic imaging over the years.

This year’s event has the main theme of ‘Emergency Radiology’ and aims to highlight the essential role that radiologists play in the emergency room, increasing the quality of care and treatment of patients.

To mark the day, RANZCR has produced an information video for its award-winning InsideRadiology website. The video, entitled ‘The Value of the Radiologist’, highlights the value clinical radiologists bring to healthcare and how InsideRadiology can play a part in a patient’s preparation for a test or procedure.

"We hope this video will help further promote InsideRadiology as an award-winning consumer resource about radiology tests and procedures and help explain the important and valuable role radiologists play in modern day health care practice," RANZCR President Dr Greg Slater said.

"We are delighted to mark this important day in this fashion and we hope that the video will help to foster awareness amongst health consumers in both Australia and New Zealand about the radiology tests and procedures that are available."

This is the latest pro-active feature of InsideRadiology, which is aimed at two key audiences - health consumers and health producers - and has the mission to be the leading Australasian resource on clinical radiology, tests, procedures and interventions, as well as providing up-to-date information to health consumers and health professionals.

The video, which is available to view at www.insideradiology.com.au and www.insideradiology.co.nz, will be shared by the College with members who can show it at any practice or hospital department in Australia and New Zealand. It is available in full three-minute form or in two shorter forms for accessible use.

A conduit of communication between RANZCR, health consumers and health professionals, InsideRadiology explains what health consumers need to know about radiology tests and procedures they have.