Breast cancer experts share knowledge at free public seminar

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 09:45

The effectiveness of vitamin C in cancer treatment, benefits of self-hypnosis and the prospect of personalised medicine will be among topics discussed at a free public seminar as part of the NZ Breast Cancer Symposium this Sunday November 12th.

Leading researchers from the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia will join New Zealand experts at Auckland University of Technology (AUT), 9.30am-3.00pm, for From Research to Reality, a series of short talks on the latest research and what difference it could make for Kiwis with breast cancer.

The event is funded by Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Chief executive Evangelia Henderson says, "With more than 3,000 Kiwis diagnosed with breast cancer every year and over 600 dying, we’re relying on scientific research for the game-changing breakthroughs we need. This seminar will give people a glimpse into the progress being made in many fascinating areas."

Topics include:

Making cancer research more effective for patients; Genetic testing for breast cancer research; Intraoperative radiotherapy; Surveillance for lymphoedema; New ways to classify breast tumours for better treatment; Vitamin C and cancer; The choice: mastectomy or lumpectomy; Personalised medicine in action in NZ; Enhancing quality of life with self-hypnosis.

For information about the seminar or to register, go to http://bit.ly/2yVxHK1

The New Zealand Breast Cancer Symposium (NZBCS) - United for a Cure Through Research - is being held from Sunday 12th - Tuesday 14th. It aims to promote basic and clinical research on breast cancer, stimulate domestic and international collaborations, and expedite the translation of laboratory discoveries into clinical applications, for improved treatment of those with breast cancer.