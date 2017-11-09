Health warning extended for Lake Rotoehu, new warning for Lake Okaro

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 12:02

The health warning issued by the Medical Officer of Health last month for Otautu Bay has now been extended to include all of Lake Rotoehu.

The public are also advised that Lake Okaro, near Rotorua, is unsafe with an algal bloom.

Routine monitoring conducted by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council has confirmed blooms of potentially toxic blue-green algae at both locations.

"These health warnings mean that people should avoid any activity which results in significant contact with the lake water," says Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health.

Contact with water affected by blooms of blue-green algae can cause asthma and hayfever attacks, skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Signage will be erected at both Lake Rotoehu and Lake Okaro advising potential lake users about the algal blooms. Monitoring will continue and any changes in advice will be communicated accordingly. The public can obtain up-to-date information on this health warning and others for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts through these channels:

Phone: 0800 221 555

Website: www.ttophs.govt.nz/health_warnings

Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

Email alerts for subscribers: www.ttophs.govt.nz/alert