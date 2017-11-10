New CEO for Diabetes NZ

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 13:46

Diabetes New Zealand is delighted to announce the appointment of Heather Verry as its new Chief Executive Officer. Heather is a Chief Executive who is very experienced in leading not for profit organisations.

"We’re thrilled to be welcoming Heather to the Diabetes New Zealand team," Board Chairman Pat Waite said today. "She brings considerable leadership experience, with a broad range of skills that will be a huge asset in continuing the growth and development of Diabetes New Zealand and enabling us to achieve our goals."

Diabetes is one of New Zealand’s most serious health issues. Over 270,000 people have diabetes and this number is steadily rising, with 50 more people being diagnosed every day. Diabetes New Zealand is the national organisation that supports and represents people with diabetes. It has a network of branches across New Zealand.

Heather Verry comes to Diabetes New Zealand from previous leadership roles, most recently as Chief Executive of the New Zealand Police Association. Earlier roles include Chief Executive of Manfeild Park Trust and Deputy Chief Executive of New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to lead Diabetes New Zealand at such an important stage of its growth. It is significant that the health sector recognises diabetes as a serious issue affecting thousands of people in New Zealand, in particular our Maori and Pacific communities. We need to work with all our communities and key stakeholders for diabetes education, advocacy and to support research," Heather Verry said.

Pat Waite commented that the appointment of a CEO of Heather’s calibre, with her knowledge, skills and experience, represents a really exciting opportunity for Diabetes New Zealand. "It will enable us to move up to the next level in delivering information, education and support to the quarter of a million plus New Zealanders with diabetes who need our services."