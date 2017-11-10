Study to investigate health impacts of turmeric

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 16:40

Auckland men have the chance to take part in a study investigating the impact of turmeric on inflammation and metabolic health.

The study is led by Dr Noha Ahmed Nasef from the Riddet Institute Centre of Research Excellence , with the help of Professor Manohar Garg from the University of Newcastle, Australia, and researchers from the Massey Institute of Food Science and Technology.

Dr Nasef is interested in how food affects health, and specifically in relation to metabolic disease and type 2 diabetes. "Curcumin is the molecule that gives turmeric its bright orange colour. This compound is thought to have many health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. But it is still unclear whether these effects are due to curcumin itself or whether there are other components in the whole turmeric that also contribute to the health benefit," she says.

"Our study will test three different meals in which the curcumin is present in different forms. The study will involve a one-hour assessment visit and four study visits. In the study visits, participants will be eating one of three test meals or a control meal. We will collect blood from them immediately before they eat the meals and then every hour for six hours after eating the meal. The blood will then be measured for markers of inflammation, oxidation, triglycerides and metabolic function."

Dr Nasef says men who volunteer for the study will learn more about their metabolic health and contribute to the scientific advancement of nutrition in the prevention of chronic diseases. Participants will receive a summary of results from the overall investigation at the end of the study. They will also receive vouchers to the value of $45 for each study visit they attend and $10 for the initial assessment.

To take part in this study participants must be male, aged between 18 and 40 years old and with normal body weight.

Participants are not eligible for this study if they:

- Are currently taking any blood pressure medication

- Are dieting or have any eating disorders

- Have allergy or intolerance to dairy products or spices

- Have a history of congestive heart failure, stroke, myocardial infarction, coronary artery bypass graft, or atherosclerotic CVD

- Have a history of diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol

- Have history of gastrointestinal disorder, renal or liver disease

- Exercise strenuously for more than 30 minutes per day or 4 hours per week

- Smoke

To find out more about this study, contact Dr Noha Ahmed Nasef:

0800 MASSEY ext 86421