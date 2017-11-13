Medicines New Zealand seeks independent chair for 2018

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 15:04

Medicines New Zealand independent Chair, Hon. Heather Roy has announced she is leaving the role after representing the Pharmaceutical industry for six years.

Due to leave the role in early 2018 Heather has worked closely with stakeholders, government and health officials advocating the importance of the innovative pharmaceutical industry in New Zealand.

"The pharmaceutical industry touches people's lives in a personal way by finding cures, treatments and preventing illness to improve their quality of life. It’s important to have better access to modern medicines so patients can receive the right medicine at the right time."

"This is an industry I am proud to have been a part of," says Heather Roy.

Heather has worked to bring world renowned speakers to New Zealand who challenge the thinking of the health sector. She has also worked to reward and encourage New Zealand researchers through the annual Value of Medicines Award.

Medicines New Zealand Vice Chair Alan Carter says Heather has been an asset to the organisation by initiating and building engagement and communicating the benefits the sector can provide in New Zealand.

"Heather’s guidance of the organisation and her significant change in approach has aided better access to modern medicines in New Zealand. She has provided avenues to educate stakeholders, politicians and healthcare professionals on the greater benefits our industry can provide New Zealand patients, " says Mr. Carter.

Medicines New Zealand is now actively seeking a new independent chair.