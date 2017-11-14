Ministry of Health Pacific Health Scholarships now open

|
The 2018 Ministry of Health Pacific Health Scholarships are now open and will close on 6 February 2018.
The scholarships provide financial assistance to Pacific students who are committed to improving Pacific health.
Students undertaking a health-related tertiary course in health or disability-related studies must be accredited by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) or the New Zealand Vice Chancellors Committee.
For more information and to apply for a scholarship, go to Pacific Health Scholarships - http://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/populations/pacific-health/pacific-health-scholarships-2018
